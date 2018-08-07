A siege is underway at the National Assembly as officers of the State Security Services (DSS) barricaded the entrance to the complex, turning back lawmakers and workers.

Sources said the siege was in a bid to support senators loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari to impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.

This comes after about 30 pro-Buhari Senators had a meeting overnight with the director general of the SSS, Lawan Daura in a purported bid to elect the senate leader, Ahmed Lawan, as Senate President and Hope Uzodinma as his deputy.

The APC has in past few days insisted Senate President, Bukola Saraki, quit his position having defected from the majority party.

Following their threat, the Peoples Democratic Party had vowed to use their number in the National Assembly to resist any ‘gestapo-style’ attack on the legislature.

More police officers are arriving the National Assembly as at the time of filing this report.

Details later…