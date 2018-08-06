Metro News, Trending

Anglican priests storm Ike Ekweremadu’s house to pray for him against EFCC

Some priests of the Anglican Church yesterday troop to the home of deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu to allegedly pray for him against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The deputy Senate president who is currently being interrogated by the anti-corruption agency for fraud related offenses and reportedly got sick during interrogation has sort the help of the clergymen for prayers.

According to the EFCC, about 62 properties, home and abroad have been traced to the deputy Senate president and more digging still on going.


