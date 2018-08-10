Courtinho To Wear No 7; 5 Legendary Barcelona Players Who Have Also Worn The Number 7 Jersey

Barcelona have announced that Philippe Coutinho will be wearing the number seven shirt when the season starts. The number 7 jersey has become iconic recently as players such as Kylian Mbappe have also taken to this number. Below are iconic 5 Barcelona Players who have worn the jersey in the past.

Pep Guardiola; The legendary football coach is also regarded as one of the best players of his generation. Guardiola was a creative and technically gifted midfielder who usually played in a deep-lying playmaking role as a defensive midfielder. He spent the majority of his career with Barcelona, forming a part of Johan Cruyff’s “Dream Team” that won the club’s first European Cup in 1992, and four successive La Liga titles from 1991 to 1994. Luiz Figo; Renowned for his creativity and ability to get past defenders as a winger, Figo is regarded as one of the greatest players of his generation.His 106 assists are the second-most in La Liga history, behind Lionel Messi.He won the 2000 Ballon d’Or, 2001 FIFA World Player of the Year, and in 2004 Pelé named him in the FIFA 100 list of the world’s greatest living players. Figo is one of the few football players to have played for both Spanish rival clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid. His controversial transfer in 2000 from Barcelona to bitter rivals Real Madrid set a world record fee of €62 million. David Villa:He joined Valencia in 2005 for a transfer fee of €12 million, and captured another Copa del Rey title. At age 28, Villa registered 28 league goals, and garnered a move to Barcelona for €40 million in 2010, where he won his first La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles, and scored in the 2011 final. He left the club in 2013 after concluding a €5.1 million transfer to Atlético Madrid, where he won another La Liga title. Javier Saviola;Known for his speed, dribbling and ability to score from almost any attacking position on the field, he represented both Barcelona and Real Madrid and was named as the youngest player on Pelé’s FIFA 100 list of the 125 greatest living footballers in 2004. Due to his ancestry he also holds Spanish nationality since 2004, and he amassed La Liga totals of 196 games and 70 goals over the course of eight seasons; he started and finished his career at River Plate. Henrik Lasson;born 20 September 1971) is a Swedish professional football manager and former player. He was known as a striker, whose main attributes were his goal scoring prowess and on-field intelligence.