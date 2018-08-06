Lifestyle, Trending

Every lady in a relationship should have a backup boyfriend – Joro Olumofin

Relationship doctor,Joro Olumofin has advised all ladies in relationships to have back up or contingency boyfriends. According to him, this would aid in preventing depression in ladies after a break up.

He says ladies should think like men who often have backup relationships which explains why most of them get married shortly after breakups.

He wrote;

With the level of heartbreak and depression amongst ladies who just got out of relationships, I believe it’s time for ladies to have a “CONTINGENCY BOYFRIEND” ; a backup boyfriend. Who is a contingency boyfriend? A contingency boyfriend is a guy who fits all your criteria of a husband material but is your platonic friend ( no sex involved).

You talk to him often, you hang out with him and involve him in your daily activities, he’s aware of your boyfriend. A lot of ladies are facing emotional hardships in their breakup and being rebounded by at least 5 Guys risking high body counts till they find another boyfriend.

I strongly suggest that every lady in a relationship should have a backup boyfriend who she can marry 6 months after her breakup in other to avoid Depression and the rebound / waiting syndrome. #ThinkLikeAMan 90% of men have Contingency Girlfriends. That’s


