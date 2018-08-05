Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

I’m still in PDP, Fayose debunks defection rumours


Out-going governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has shutdown rumours he is set to decamp to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. The rumour mill started spinning after news broke that the Ekiti governor, visited the APC national leader, Bola Tinubu at his home in Lagos.

The foremost Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governor while dismissing the rumour, stressed that he is still very much a PDP member, and that people associating him with the APC, are only celebrating their own political self deceit.

He added that the mission was to save Nigeria from the tyrannical government of APC.

Fayose said this via his Twitter handle this evening. He added that linking him with any APC leader is linking him with the ‘robbers who stole Ekiti mandate’.

He wrote:

