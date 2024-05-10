‘It Felt Like Signing For Real Madrid’ — Former ADC Reps Candidate Says As He Joins APC

Former House of Representatives candidate in Abia State on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Obinna Nwosu, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a Thursday post via X, Nwosu said joining the ruling party felt like he was signing for Real Madrid, a top Spanish football club.

“Joining APC felt like I was signing for Real Madrid. The biggest football club in the world,” he posted.

Nwosu had said he was joining the APC to support the development of the country.

“Today I officially joined the APC at the ward level. Our country Nigeria is going through a transition phase and to unlock the next chapter which will bring prosperity to the nation, citizens have to make a deliberate effort to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration.

“I am joining the APC to support the government and contribute to the development of our dear country.

“I want to thank all my supporters from Abia state who have followed me on this journey,” he said.

According to him, he hoped that his move to the party would encourage youths in Abia and the South-East at large to join the APC.

Nwosu is an ardent supporter of the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.