Is Aisha Buhari a thief for criticising Buhari? Omokri asks Oshiomhole


Reno Omokri has attacked Adams Oshiomhole, the National chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for calling former president Olusegun Obasanjo a thief.

The APC national chairman was reported to have said that Obasanjo is a thief, who is regrouping other thieves. Omokri said it would be wrong to call Obasanjo, whom APC chieftains met during the 2015 electioneering campaigns to navigate for them. He added that, if Obasanjo, their navigator is thief, what does it make them?

He said this via his twitter handle this morning, and wrote:

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP members also lambasted Oshiomhole for calling critics of president Muhammadu Buhari saboteurs. He asked if Aisha Buhari, who once criticised her husband’s government is also a saboteur.


