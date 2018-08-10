Is Aisha Buhari a thief for criticising Buhari? Omokri asks Oshiomhole



Reno Omokri has attacked Adams Oshiomhole, the National chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for calling former president Olusegun Obasanjo a thief.

The APC national chairman was reported to have said that Obasanjo is a thief, who is regrouping other thieves. Omokri said it would be wrong to call Obasanjo, whom APC chieftains met during the 2015 electioneering campaigns to navigate for them. He added that, if Obasanjo, their navigator is thief, what does it make them?

He said this via his twitter handle this morning, and wrote:

Does Oshiomhole reason? How can he call Obasanjo a thief who is grouping with other thieves? Has he forgotten that Buhari, Tinubu and APC leaders grouped with this same Obasanjo and begged him to be their ‘navigator’ in 2015? If your navigator is a thief, what does that make you? — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 10, 2018

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP members also lambasted Oshiomhole for calling critics of president Muhammadu Buhari saboteurs. He asked if Aisha Buhari, who once criticised her husband’s government is also a saboteur.