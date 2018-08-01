Man Impregnates Daughter, Insists On Having Her As Wife

A beastly man, whose uncontrollable urge for sex pushed to committing a detestable crime of sleeping with his daughter and bore a child through her, has been arrested by the police in Ogun State.

The 45-year old randy man, Julius Ohio, Crimepuzzle gathered, incurred the wrath of the girl after the lid of her father’s bestiality blew off her eyes and decided to get married to a man of her choice, a move her father vehemently objected to.

Disclosing this fathomless behavior in a press statement made available to Crimepuzzle, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said: “The man was arrested following a complaint by his daughter, who reported at the Shagamu Police Division that her father had been sleeping with her for the past eight years, after the death of her mother in 2009, adding that she got pregnant in the process, resulting in the birth of a baby girl three years ago.

“She stated further that her father used to threaten her with cultural implication of refusing him to sleep with her”, Oyeyemi said.

According to the police image maker, upon receipt of the report, the DPO Shagamu Division, CSP Aduroja Moses, led a team of detectives to the suspect’s residence and promptly apprehended him.

“The suspect, on interrogation, confessed to commission of the crime but was quick to blame it on the devil’s handiwork, adding that he had been sleeping with her since the demise of his wife, the girl’s mother, and that he started having problem with the daughter when she began to date another man, whom she said she wants to get married to”, the PPRO said.

The suspect was said to have further confessed trying to prevent the girl from getting married so as to continue having his way with her.

According to Oyeyemi, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu, had directed that the suspect be transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Eleweran in Abeokuta, the state capital, for further investigation and prosecution of the suspect.