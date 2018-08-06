Trending

NNPC Denies Sponsoring Plot to Impeach Saraki

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has debunked claims its Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru doled out funds to effect the impeachment of Senate President Bukola Saraki.

In a statement by its spokesman Ndu Ughamadu, NNPC said the report was the handiwork of mischief makers seeking to drag the NNPC and its GMD into political affair totally different from its mandate.

The NNPC said the report was not only false but an affront on the giant strides undertaken by the corporation under Dr Baru.

The statement said it was mere fiction and outright “tales by moonlight” for anybody to insinuate that Dr Baru or anybody else could just take a dip into the corporation’s till and dole out the volume of funds being portrayed in the phantom report for political purpose.

READ  Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today; 9th April

It enjoined all well-meaning members of the public and oil and gas industry stakeholders to discountenance the said story.

The PDP had claimed the APC-led Federal Government promised N150m to each senator willing to join in the plot to impeach Saraki following his defection from the ruling party.


You may also like

Every lady in a relationship should have a backup boyfriend – Joro Olumofin

JAMB Board Announces Galadima Zakari As The True Highest Scorer In 2018 UTME

Pandemonium As Two Ladies Fight In Public After Heated Quarrel (Photos)

Osama Bin Laden’s Son Marries Daughter Of Lead 9/11 Hijacker

Drama As Worshippers Attack And Force Bishop Out From Church

How Female Teacher ‘Had Sex With Student Over 25 Times In Her Classroom’

Ex-First lady sues maids for stealing her beer

24 Nigerian migrants trapped in Libya vow to reach Europe

35-year-old uncle caught while trying to seduce his 18years old teenage niece’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *