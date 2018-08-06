NNPC Denies Sponsoring Plot to Impeach Saraki

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has debunked claims its Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru doled out funds to effect the impeachment of Senate President Bukola Saraki.

In a statement by its spokesman Ndu Ughamadu, NNPC said the report was the handiwork of mischief makers seeking to drag the NNPC and its GMD into political affair totally different from its mandate.

The NNPC said the report was not only false but an affront on the giant strides undertaken by the corporation under Dr Baru.

The statement said it was mere fiction and outright “tales by moonlight” for anybody to insinuate that Dr Baru or anybody else could just take a dip into the corporation’s till and dole out the volume of funds being portrayed in the phantom report for political purpose.

It enjoined all well-meaning members of the public and oil and gas industry stakeholders to discountenance the said story.

The PDP had claimed the APC-led Federal Government promised N150m to each senator willing to join in the plot to impeach Saraki following his defection from the ruling party.