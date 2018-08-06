Trending

Policeman Renders Help To Stranded Travelers On Their Way To Abuja (Photos)

A policeman who rendered help to some stranded travelers by changing their car tyre, yesterday, after it deflated during a trip to Abuja, has been praised for the nice gesture.

According to one of the occupants of the car, Cee Fort, the tyre burst along Jere road. .

Sharing her experience, Fort said: “On our way to Abuja, passing through Jere, our car had a problem and this police officer helped us change the tire. We still have good people in this country!”

READ  Today's Question: Do you think the approved $1 billion to fight Boko Haram insurgency by Buhari, is actually for 2019 election???

You may also like

I’m Into Kidnapping Because Someone Told Me It’s Lucrative – Mechanic

Lady raped by her boyfriend, commits suiicide

60-Year-Old Woman Reportedly Gives Birth To Baby After 30 Years Of Marriage (Photos)

Obasanjo Reveals Why He Will Keep On ‘Making Sacrifices And Shedding Blood’

Identical Twin Brothers Marry Identical Twin Sisters By Twin Ministers

UNDP, UNIDO, NITDA, NCC, DFID Bosses to Speak at Nigeria Innovation Summit

NNPC Denies Sponsoring Plot to Impeach Saraki

Every lady in a relationship should have a backup boyfriend – Joro Olumofin

JAMB Board Announces Galadima Zakari As The True Highest Scorer In 2018 UTME

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *