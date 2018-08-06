Policeman Renders Help To Stranded Travelers On Their Way To Abuja (Photos)

A policeman who rendered help to some stranded travelers by changing their car tyre, yesterday, after it deflated during a trip to Abuja, has been praised for the nice gesture.

According to one of the occupants of the car, Cee Fort, the tyre burst along Jere road. .

Sharing her experience, Fort said: “On our way to Abuja, passing through Jere, our car had a problem and this police officer helped us change the tire. We still have good people in this country!”