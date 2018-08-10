We have no more money to spend- Pep Guardiola

Manchester City head coach, Pep Guardiola has suggested they have no money left to buy players.

The Etihad Stadium outfit spent heavily ahead of the 2017-18 season and won the trophy. However the only arrival this window is Mahrez.

Manchester City signed Mahrez for £60 million from Leicester and no other player was signed at the club.

“They [the squad] showed me in two seasons we can trust them so we believe we have a good squad,” Guardiola said at a news conference.

“I said last season many times we cannot spend every season, we spend when we should spend, we had seven or eight players aged 30 or 31 [to replace].

“I’m so happy with the team and I said last season maybe one or two [arrivals], but we don’t have any more money to spend, that is the truth.

“We couldn’t spend more than we could this season, maybe next season we are more active but we have spent a lot on young players for the next season and that’s the reason why.”

“The transfer market is the transfer market, the last three or four weeks became incredible – we didn’t expect to pay this for goalkeepers but it is what it is,” Guardiola added. “They spend like we did last season [City paid €40m for Ederson].

“Chelsea decided to buy an excellent goalkeeper for the next six, seven years, the money for selling Courtois they invest in another guy, a young player. I respect and don’t judge – they spend what they can spend with Financial Fair Play.

“So today it is the goalkeepers, before it was the strikers and the number 10s, then the full-backs, now the keepers. So, hopefully next, the managers!”