What Falana has to say about the current wave of defections

During the launch of Prof Wole Soyinka’s new book yesterday, fore most Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana spoke on the wave of defections playing out in the country at the moment.

At the launch of the book titled ‘Interventions’ VIII, Mr Falana said a politician can only cross-carpet if there is trouble in the party that has led to factions not division created mainly for the purpose of exiting.

In his words

“On the issue of defection, under section 68 of the 1979 and 1999 constitution, a legislator can only decamp to another party on the grounds that if your political party is in trouble and is factionalised into major divisions, you can cross carpet but not on divisions instigated for the purpose of exiting.

“You are shortchanging the electorate if you do not want to continue on that same platform that brought you in; you must go and receive a fresh mandate under the platform of your new party. There will be two congresses that will produce two chairmen, there will be state executive, national executive involved, you don’t just address a press conference and give a statement that you have defected.”