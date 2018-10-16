News Feed

Boko Haram execute Hauwa Leman, reveals what will happen to Leah Sharibu

Hauwa Leman, an aide worker with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), has been executed by a faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Reports also have it that the terrorists also promised to keep Leah Sharibu, one of the Dapchi schoolgirls who is currently in their custofy, as “a slave for life.”

Leah Sharibu failed to gain her freedom because she refused to renounce her Christian faith. The other girls she was kidnapped with have been released by the terrorists.

