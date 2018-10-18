Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juve To Face Genoa And Then Manchester United Within 6 Days – Step Up Preparations(Pictures)

Italian champion, Juventus, are preparing for the busy week ahead in style as they would first face Genoa in Serie A match day 9 on Saturday before traveling to Old Trafford during midweek to take on Manchester United at the UEFA Champions league group stage match.

The Italian outfit are still the only team across Europe to have won all the matches played in all competition and would be looking to adding to their impressive runs when they take on Genoa with the Red devils not far in sight.

Their summer signing, Cristiano Ronaldo, would also be available for selection when his side take on Manchester United in the midweek having finished serving the one match ban given to him by UEFA.

The club took to its official twitter handle today to upload series of pictures that suggests that they are leaving no stone unturned as they prepare for the busy schedule ahead,

What they uploaded:

