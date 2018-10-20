‘Dear God, Please Make Sure Messi Isn’t Much Hurt. Our Club’s Future Depends On Him’. – Check Out What Fans Are Saying After The Argentine Left The Pitch Injured(Video)

Barcelona are on the verge of toppling league leader, Sevilla, to go top of the league table after two quick strikes inside 15 minutes put them ahead.

The Spanish giant had prior to this match not won a single match in their last 4 LaLiga matches and faced an inform Sevilla who ran riot against Real Madrid when the two sides met.

Lionel Messi, who assisted his South American counterpart, Philippe Courtinho, for the opening goal and also added the second one after beautiful inter play between his team mates got injured in the 20th minutes.

The five times Ballon D’ Or winner was seen rolling on the floor in what looks like a shoulder injury before signalling to be replaced.

Video Below:

What fans are saying:

Best 20 minutes of my day. Unfortunately Messi is off for Dembele 🤢🤢🤢 which means I will be turning off the TV now. Toodaloo 👋 — OGi 🐐 (@FCBOgi_) October 20, 2018

Everytime Messi stays on ground for more than a couple of seconds after a rash challenge, makes me feel like someone stabbed into my heart. Imagine how I feel now… — Fiaz Hamzath (@fiazhamzath) October 20, 2018