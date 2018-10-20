Football

‘Dear God, Please Make Sure Messi Isn’t Much Hurt. Our Club’s Future Depends On Him’. – Check Out What Fans Are Saying After The Argentine Left The Pitch Injured(Video)

Barcelona are on the verge of toppling league leader, Sevilla, to go top of the league table after two quick strikes inside 15 minutes put them ahead.

The Spanish giant had prior to this match not won a single match in their last 4 LaLiga matches and faced an inform Sevilla who ran riot against Real Madrid when the two sides met.

Lionel Messi, who assisted his South American counterpart, Philippe Courtinho, for the opening goal and also added the second one after beautiful inter play between his team mates got injured in the 20th minutes.

The five times Ballon D’ Or winner was seen rolling on the floor in what looks like a shoulder injury before signalling to be replaced.

Video Below:

What fans are saying:

You may also like

Mancity 5 Burnley 0: Manchester City’s Winger, Leroy Sane, Lash At Team Mate, Vincent Kompany, For Touching His Hair After Scoring

Here Is How Antonio Rudiger And Ross Barkley Reacted To Scoring For Chelsea Against Manchester United

Barcelona vs Sevilla: Describe This Coutinho’s ‘Stunning Goal’ In One Word

Chelsea 2 Manutd 2: What Fans Are Saying About This Martial’s Goal Is A Must Read

‘Good Bye Lopetegui’ Fans Want Real Madrid’s New Coach Sacked For Dismal Performance

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Player To Score 400 Goals In Europe’s Top 5 Leagues With This Goal(Video)

Real Madrid 1 Levante 2: ‘Real Madrid Is Finished Without Ronaldo’ – Fans React To Madrid Winless Streak

Madrid 1 Levante 2: ‘Courtois getting exposed for the fraud he is in La-liga.’ Fans Troll Real Madrid Goal Keeper, Thibaut Courtois, For Conceding This Cheap Goal( Video)

‘Jose’s team looking different’ – Check Out What Fans Are Saying About Manchester United’s Starting X1 Against Chelsea

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *