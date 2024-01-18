AFCON 2023: “I’m 100 Percent Ready To Serve Nigeria” – Kelechi Iheanacho

Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho has stated that he is ready to play in the team’s second 2023 AFCON group match against Ivory Coast on Thursday (today) at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

The Leicester City player, who was still healing from a muscle ailment, arrived at camp just one day prior to Nigeria’s opening match, a 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea, hence he was not present for the match.

After being named to the final 25-man list, Iheanacho was a doubt for the tournament, but unlike other players, he was not replaced in the team after beginning his recuperation at his club.

Even though the player recovered in time for the AFCON, Enzo Maresca, the coach of Leicester City, had cautioned that he was still not fit to participate.

The 27-year-old was not present for the opening game on Sunday, but he returned to the training on Monday and participated in the entire practice on Tuesday.

“I’m feeling really good. I was out for a little bit but I’m ready to go, I’m 100 per cent and ready to serve the nation,” Iheanacho said.

“We got a draw in the first game and I think it’s a wakeup call for us ahead of the next game.

One game at a time and we need Nigerians to support us as well. From the inside, we have all it takes, we just have to keep working hard and keep believing,” the player added.

Peseiro also confirmed that the player was totally fit during Wednesday’s pre-game press conference.

“He has shown good conditions since he arrived and he is ready,” the coach said.

The Super Eagles drew their opening game against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, giving them one point in Group A.

Nigeria is vying for its fourth AFCON championship, having won the competition in 1980, 1994, and 2013.