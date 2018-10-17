News Feed

EFCC Detains Fayose, Says Ex-Gov ‘Has A Lot Of Issues To Clarify’

After some drama at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) headquarters in Abuja, former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose was taken into custody yesterday.

The anti-graft agency is questioning Fayose over the ongoing probe of the alleged diversion N4.685billion by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

The ex-governor is being grilled over the N1.3billion and $5.377million allegedly traced to him from the N4.6 billion slush funds.

The ex-governor arrived at the EFCC office in Wuse 2, Abuja in a customised blue Tee-Shirt with the inscription “EFCC I’m here”.

He was accompanied by his lawyer Mike Ozekhome(SAN), Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and a former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode . There was also a small crowd of supporters, some of them wearing white T-Shirts emblazoned with “Fayose, conscience of the nation”

Fayose came in a black Lexus SUV. He was carrying a bag containing his dresses.

The crowd was shouting Fayose’s nickname, “Oshoko” and carrying placards in praise of the ex-governor. Fayose said: “I am here in line with my promise that I will be here on the 16th of October and, like I told the EFCC, they should await my arrival. This morning, they have been to my house; they cordoned off the street which I believe was unnecessary and unwarranted.

“I have promised to report; I am here now. I will be able to respond to all allegations.”

As he was going into custody, Fayose told reporters: “Nobody should be afraid of the EFCC, especially when you have nothing to hide. I have remained courageous for Nigerians and I will always be with Nigerians.”

He was quoted as telling detectives that he needed to rest, having worked hard for four years.

He also reportedly told his interrogators: “I deny all the allegations, take me to court.”

Sources said Fayose would respond to issues raised by three teams of investigators.

A source added: “He made a statement where he denied all the allegations and asked the commission to take him to court.

“So far, he has not responded to how he came about N1.3billion and $5.377million from ONSA. He has more issues to clarify; we are going to detain him.”

The source added: “There are three teams handling the allegations against the former governor. There is a special team managing his suspended trial because he had immunity as a governor; a separate team for the N4.685b ONSA fraud and the third panel probes his just completed tenure.

“Definitely, we are going to detain Fayose because he has a lot of issues to clarify.”

Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC Wilson Uwujaren merely said: “The ex-governor is undergoing interrogation.”

Speaking before Fayose entered the EFCC’s office, Wike said: “You can see that our brother has come to see the EFCC. He wrote a letter to the EFCC that he will submit himself on the 16th of October. He is going in hale and hearty; I believe the EFCC should know.

“So let Nigerians know that he came by himself to the EFCC without anybody harassing him, so that’s why I brought him here.”

Fani-Kayode said: “We came to stand with our friend. He is going in hale and hearty; we trust God he will come out this way.”

Ozekhome said Nigerians were “not in the Hobbesian state which was brutish”. “This is a country governed by law and not the rule of the thumb. There should be respect for the constitution,” the lawyer said.

Tags

You may also like

Nigerian man blasts his mom, calls her a liar, manipulator and home breaker

Father fakes his son’s death with a log of wood inside coffin (Photos)

‘N24,000 Can Never Be The New Minimum Wage For Workers’ – Labour

Buhari Makes Fresh Promise To Nigerian Youths

Fayemi Makes First Appointment As Ekiti Governor

Eve Esin Celebrates Her Birthday With Stunning Photo-shoot

2019 election: Senate approves N53bn for security [Breakdown]

Senator Adeleke Files Petition, Asks Tribunal To Declare Him Governor

Huge Python Reportedly Swallows Dog In Flooded Community In Bayelsa (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *