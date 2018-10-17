Female rapper Cardi B calls Nicki Minaj a ‘Thot’ that sleeps with everybody

Less than a month after Cardi B and Nicki Minaj got into a fight during New York Fashion Week, a new report claims that the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper called Nicki a Thot that sleeps with everybody.

A screenshot of her conversation with a fan, revealed that Cardi B who is planning to oversell Nicki Minaj’s album called her a bit*h. She also backed Quavo’s claim in his song that he slept with Nicki Minaj.

Cardi wrote: “That’s why Quavo outed her thot a** out. She be f****** Everybody.”

See her post below:

Recall that Quavo recently released his new hit song Huncho Dreams. In it, he admitted to having a s*xual relationship with Nicki Minaj. Some lyrics from Quavo’s song:

Made her scream (Scream)

Chanel, I bought her two of ’em

You can check IG (Hey, IG)

’Cause when she post, it go up (Go)

No “FEFE,” I skeet-skeet (“FEFE”) on yo’ face ass (Face ass, brrt-brrt)

Called up Huncho to come tap that ass (Swear)

Pull up on you, autotune when I grip that ass (Skeet, skeet)

Pullin’ on yo’ weave, ’cross the room when I pipe that ass (Pipe it)

I see a queen on a tree-tree (What you see?)

She like the ride new boy tree-tree (Yeah, new boy)

I see a queen on the tree-tree (What you see?)

She like the ride that boy tree-tree (Yeah, new boy)

Nicki (Nicki), do you love me? (Please)