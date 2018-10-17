Female rapper Cardi B calls Nicki Minaj a ‘Thot’ that sleeps with everybody

Less than a month after Cardi B and Nicki Minaj got into a fight during New York Fashion Week, a new report claims that the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper called Nicki a Thot that sleeps with everybody.
A screenshot of her conversation with a fan, revealed that Cardi B who is planning to oversell Nicki Minaj’s album called her a bit*h. She also backed Quavo’s claim in his song that he slept with Nicki Minaj.
Cardi wrote: “That’s why Quavo outed her thot a** out. She be f****** Everybody.”
See her post below:
Recall that Quavo recently released his new hit song Huncho Dreams. In it, he admitted to having a s*xual relationship with Nicki Minaj. Some lyrics from Quavo’s song:
Made her scream (Scream)
Chanel, I bought her two of ’em
You can check IG (Hey, IG)
’Cause when she post, it go up (Go)
No “FEFE,” I skeet-skeet (“FEFE”) on yo’ face ass (Face ass, brrt-brrt)
Called up Huncho to come tap that ass (Swear)
Pull up on you, autotune when I grip that ass (Skeet, skeet)
Pullin’ on yo’ weave, ’cross the room when I pipe that ass (Pipe it)
I see a queen on a tree-tree (What you see?)
She like the ride new boy tree-tree (Yeah, new boy)
I see a queen on the tree-tree (What you see?)
She like the ride that boy tree-tree (Yeah, new boy)
Nicki (Nicki), do you love me? (Please)