‘Forever 16’ – Regina Daniels tells her fans as she looks stunning in new photos

It’s great to be aging backwards or not be aging at all but if one is existing against the laws of nature, there’s probable cause for alarm. It’s most likely why fans of teen Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, are a little worried.

Beautiful actress and student of Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State continues to share breathtaking pictures online.

The young actress with a controversial age decided to spice up her pictures with a bit of s*x appeal. She shared the pictures on her Instagram page which has over 2 million fans and the reviews have been very flirty.

With her growing career, Daniels has managed to be one of the favorite faces in Nollywood and it helps that she’s young. It’s probably why she never wants to grow old. For the past three years, the teen actress has been claiming to be the same age.

It is unclear whether her sarcasm is just to keep her fans hooked or she’s just lying about what most people consider sensitive.

Writing on her social media page, The young actress wrote with caption:

Forever 16 ❤️❤️

Regina Daniels’ flawless light skin has continued to endear her to the hearts of her fans across the world. She is a native of Asaba in Delta State.

