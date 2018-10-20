Uncategorized

How clinical depression made me drink insecticide, 3 weeks ago – Tonto Dikeh’s sister, Tatiana

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh‘s step-sister, Tatiana Dikeh shates testimony of how she almost committed suicide by drinking bleach.

Tatiana revealed that she was depressed and thought of how much of a ‘bad’ mother she has been to her daughter.

Read her story below;

“So, I’ve bin wanting to do this but I was worried about what d world wld say about me… It’s my own testimony!!! 3weeks ago, I thought of my life and den devil spoke to my spirit and said, “Tatiana, u r a failed parent….Ur daughter is ashamed of u and ur efforts r all wrong and boom, I gave in….

That night, I realized God had a purpose for my life because I drank hypo and to me, I said to myself I was gonna die and have peace…. The next day, I woke up to f sound of my alarm and I pinched myself and realized I didnt die as expected, no tummy aches, nothing and dat morning, I sought to find help���I talked to my angel in human form @gorsky2211 and he said, I needed to seek help and my journey for help began…

I put up a post on @womeninportharcourt page and then, another angel asked I sent her a DM @noise1405 which I did and she made sure I started going to a rehab…. I didnt only find help, I found a big sister in her…. Before my help, I was a monster to my child, always sad,very aggressive and that was when I was told I had clinical depression…..

On this journey of healing, it hasn’t bin easy but God has bin faithful and even though d mood swings come often, I’m alot better than I was now all because I got people who showed me love and God who kept me alive… Thank u to all those who knew my journey and have bin patient with me.. @gorsky2211 thank u for taking absolute care of me and my daughter, @noise1405 thank u for letting me be ur baby sis and for helping me thru dis journey despite ur own challenges, @lianna95 thank u for understanding and to my bestie @fab_.prince u made sure u told me how much u loved me every morning and that helped me heal faster too…..

When u feel depressed, speak up, seek help, don’t stop till u find it!!!!! Suicide isn’t d best way out of ur challenges #Survivor #ibeatclinicaldepression #Godkeptme #mydaughtersmother”

