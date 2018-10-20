James ‘They Didn’t Caught Me’ Obialor To Receive 100k From Bobrisky

Bobrisky has just promised to give James ‘they didn’t caught me’ Obialor 100k for inspiring him. ‘I’m inspired by you’, Bobrisky wrote about James whose video went viral when he was arrested by the Nigerian police a few weeks back.

James I’m inspired by you darling cos you came out to tell the world wat u are going through. The day I saw your viral video I was so like who is dis strong guy. Now let me tell u darling…. Ask me anything I mean your heart desire I’m ready to support u. Let start from 100,000 cash first. Pls find ur way to my house tomorrow pls. I love u die fuck haters let them keep running their mouth.