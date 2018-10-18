Uncategorized

Lady Thanks God For Being Disvirgined

A Nigerian lady whose name is Iyanuolwa on Facebook, has taken to the platform to thank God after she got disvirgined.

Although the man’s name was not mentioned but she took to her Facebook to celebrate being deflowered by the certain man.

“I am now a woman” , said the young Nigerian lady.

She also mentioned that God is blessing the unnamed man for taking away her virginity,

”Thank God for the man who disvirgined my virginity today. God’s blessing him anyway. Now I’m a woman. #Olorivirgin #wickedvirginity.”

She wrote on Facebook.

See the lady’s post as posted on facebook;




