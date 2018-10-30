News Feed

Man commits suicide after his girlfriend sent a video of herself sleeping with another man

A heartbroken man has ended his life after his girlfriend sent him a video of her shaving sex with another man.

It was gathered that the estranged girlfriend decided to mock her boyfriend and probably provoke him by recording a s*x video with another man which she sent to him (her boyfriend), not knowing it would end in a tragic way.

According to reports, the man who couldn’t bear the heartbreak following the s*x video of his girlfriend, reportedly committed suicide by drinking a poisonous substance.

He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

According to online reports, the shocking incident happened recently in Azua, a municipality in the Dominican Republic.

Pictures of the deceased and his estranged girlfriend have gone viral online with multiple internet users wondering why the lady decided to cause her lover’s death.

You may also like

Arsenal Eye Manchester United Midfielder, Juan Mata

Comedian Ushbebe Celebrates His Pretty Wife’s Birthday With Loved Up Photos

‘Husband Material’ – IK Ogbonna hints at being available again

Cardi B comes for Nicki Minaj again, threatens to beat and sue her

Archbishop Wants Govt. Help to Deduct Tithe from People’s Salary

Wizkid Earns Over N243M in a Single Wedding Performance

Leah Sharibu: Family Resorts To Prayers Over N100bn Ransom

Japanese Princess Ayako gives up Royalty to marry commoner

Outrage As Gay CNN Anchor Richard Quest Speaks In Church

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *