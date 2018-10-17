Uncategorized

Man raises alarm after waking up to meet parts of his car missing (Photos)

A certain twitter user who goes by the name @makemetola, has raised an alarm over the acts of some petty thieves as he wakes up to parts of his car missing after parking it over night.

The frustrated robbers couldn’t take the car, but made away with parts of it in clear hope to sell it to customers looking to fix their cars.

The victim revealed that he heard some robbers were caught by the police with car parts in Surulere, and he expressed joy that they might have been the ones who made away with his tyres, side mirrors and several other parts of his SUV.

He shared photos of what is left of the car and wrote:

“Heard that some robbers were caught in Surulere by the Nigerian Police and car parts were found with them.

“My Toyota Highlander 2003 was burgled and the following car parts were stolen brain box, side mirror (both), control buttons & panels, 2 side linings, carbatt et.”

See more photos of the vandalized car below;

