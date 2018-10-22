Manchester United’s Striker, Romelu Lukaku, Reveals Big Admiration For Juventus Super Star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United would host Juventus at Old Trafford tomorrow in their third group match at the ongoing UEFA champions league tournament. While Juventus sit at the top of group H table on 6 points after winning their first two matches, the Red Devils are second on the log after getting a win and a draw in their last two matches.

Red Devils striker, Romelu Lukaku, is already relishing the prospects of facing Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, who won his first Ballon D’Or crown as a Manchester United’s when the two sides square it up tomorrow.

The big Belgian revealed today wile fielding questions from journalists that Juventus striker, Ronaldo, is one player he looks up to for inspiration.

See the other things he said below: