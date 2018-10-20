Football

Mancity 5 Burnley 0: Manchester City’s Winger, Leroy Sane, Lash At Team Mate, Vincent Kompany, For Touching His Hair After Scoring

Image result for mancity vs burnley

Manchester City continues the defence of their premier league trophy by thrashing burnley 5-0 at the Ethiad during their domestic league match today. The Citizens are still at the summit of the league table after nine matches and have made it eight wins with just a draw in the current campaign.

The English champions had to dig deep before opening the scoring as a result of Burnley’s defensive approach to the game which made chances few to come by.

However, they opened the scoring in the 17th minutes through Sergio Aguero before going on to add 4 more to their tally.

German International, Leroy Sane, who scored the last goal of the match celebrated with club’s captain, Vincent Kompany. and the Belgian was seen touching the goal scorer’s hair.

Leroy Sane who took to social media to react to the victory also pointed out sarcastically that the club’s captain should not touch his hair again.

What he said below:

