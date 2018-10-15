Nigerian man thrills his girlfriend of 11 years after a surprise proposal in faraway Greece

A Nigerian man has proposed to his girlfriend in Santorini area of Greece, after 11-years of knowing and dating her.

The man identified as Akeem Ojuko took to his social media page to share the news.

He wrote:

‘ENGAGED! ok ok ok!! there is few times in my life I’ve been lost for words but I genuinely cannot describe the love â�¤ï¸� I have for this woman.

She’s been a continuous rock in my life for the past half a decade (yes MAD half a decade you know), and I’m proud to say this beautiful human being is now my fiancé.

For the 11 years I’ve known you, 5 years we’ve been together, I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you.

love ALWAYS!! You know, it’s mad funny how life works, how everything I do, is literally for you. If I could bold this whole caption I would.

I wish I could show more photos to express my love and joy right now, but you just can’t photo life sometimes. I also didn’t even need to be in these photos as I don’t need to spoil the pic #soontobe#fiance #proposal #engagement#loverighthere #wife”