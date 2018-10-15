Politics, Trending

Nigerians react to gov Ganduje receiving $5m bribe from contractors

Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has drawn attention to himself after a video of him allegedly taking bribe surfaced online.

According to Daily Nigerian, who released the video, the governor personally receives from 15 to 25 percent kickbacks for every project executed in the state.

The act came to light after one of the contractors, in a sting operation to capture the governor on camera, which began two years ago, agreed with Daily Nigerian request, to plant spy camera on his kaftan lapel while offering the bribe.

The video which has been viewed by thousands of Nigerians, has them calling for the resignation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governor.

See some epic reactions below

 

 

 

 

 

 

