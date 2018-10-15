Nigerians react to gov Ganduje receiving $5m bribe from contractors

Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has drawn attention to himself after a video of him allegedly taking bribe surfaced online.

According to Daily Nigerian, who released the video, the governor personally receives from 15 to 25 percent kickbacks for every project executed in the state.

The act came to light after one of the contractors, in a sting operation to capture the governor on camera, which began two years ago, agreed with Daily Nigerian request, to plant spy camera on his kaftan lapel while offering the bribe.

The video which has been viewed by thousands of Nigerians, has them calling for the resignation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governor.

See some epic reactions below

I would say Governor Ganduje should resign if he has some dignity but then I would be pretending that I didn’t watch the video. Irrespective what is yet to be proven by that video, one thing is clear; that man has zero dignity. So he should be impeached. He is a disgrace! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) October 15, 2018

Wearing Agbada is important. Hiding Dollars inside Agbada is importanter 🤣🤣🤣🤣#GandujeMustResign #GandujeGate #GandujePockets — Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) October 14, 2018

One of the contractors who preferred not to be named said the reason he collaborated with DAILY NIGERIAN on the #GandujeGate saga was to expose corruption and bring sanity to the country This is amazing, contractors should be patriotic in their transactions in the country — Abubakar Mohd Kareto (@amkareto) October 14, 2018

Money that could've been used to build more Fly Overs and repaint old ones… Ganduje just pocketed them like its nothing lmao 😂😂 #GandujeGate #GandujePockets — Sarki. (@Waspapping_) October 14, 2018

I want to do a thread on Buharists intellectuals and APC vuvuzelas who are avoiding that #GandujeGate video like a plague. Go to their page, they are no longer talking about corruption. Over 1.9m Kano votes are at risk. They are rattled. Aso Rock on panic mode. Should I? — ThankGod Ukachukwu (@kcnaija) October 14, 2018

All the energy we used in describing atiku as the S. I unit of corruption. Can we all maintain the same energy in calling out this man. #GandujeGate — King Julien ️♐♐ 🇳🇬 (@iamnedubanks) October 15, 2018

APC governor of Kano State #GandujeGate has introduced what we now called. "Agbada Dollarized Banking" (ADB) Man is so greedy. Chai — The Nigerian Wailers (@NGRWailers) October 15, 2018

Just a day after issuing an executive order, banning some Nigerians from travelling over corruption allegation. Evidence of Kano State Governor #GandujeGate, Buhari's top loyalist was caught on tape collecting BRIBE in dollars. Buhari is fighting corruption. — Prince Adelaja (@AdelajaAdeoye) October 14, 2018

The man with the dollars ordered the governor to stand up and collect the dollars. True true like say na juju, the guy actually stood up o. That guy, zero dignity. He is a big disgrace. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) October 15, 2018

Top APC Striker, Ganduje, is about to receive a RED Card from Kano People. VAR shows conclusively that he made Direct and grievous contact with $5M Bribe Money. #GandujeGate pic.twitter.com/ZEbLHpvLi3 — Ebube D Statesman (@akaebube) October 15, 2018

Religious wise,After watching the shameful vedio of ganduje recieving bribe of $5m from suspected contractors,I dont care if he will resign or not.All I care is he should be seized from answering the title "Khadimul Islam".It is an insult to our holy religion.#Gandujegate — kwankwasite🔴 (@ahmerdalee) October 14, 2018