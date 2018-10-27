Omotola Causes Stir On Instagram, Rocks Transparent Dress In New Photos

Like she has always been fond of doing, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has released some new photos on Instagram to share with her fans and the images have caused quite a stir. Like she has always been fond of doing, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has released some new photos on Instagram to share with her fans and the images have caused quite a stir.

Often considered to be one of the hottest actresses in Nollywood, Omotola decided to tease her fans with the new photos yesterday, 26th October.

In the photos, the actress is seen rocking a transparent, flowery dress which goes on to reveal exactly what she is wearing right inside.

In her caption, she asked her fans to tell her if they like the style or not. She wrote: “New look Alert!

“Yah or Nah

“Blame it on A list Team : @flostyling and @bare2beauty !! #afriff2018 announcement . #Newspice #Omosexy”

However, the photos have caused quite a division among her fans. While a percentage of her 2.8 million followers agree that she is looking incredibly hot and sweet, others feel that she has crossed the line with the dress which exposes more than is required.

See more photos below: