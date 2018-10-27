By Saheed Entertainment, NewsOctober 27, 2018 Pastor Chris Oyakhilome daughter, Sharon holds another wedding party in UK to honour her Mother WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: Ad ==> LEARN How A Young Unemployed Graduate Makes 235K Monthly Online Legally, In This Recession Period. Click Here! You may also like I’ve fulfilled my promises to Nigerians – President Buhari Unknown gunmen kill young man who just completed his madatory NYSC program (Photos) Sofia Vergara is the Highest-Paid TV Actress for 7th Year! How SARS Officers tortured me & killed 30 people in my presence – Alleged Kidnapper, Evans Atiku Laughs at Buhari today at INEC Office for not Providing his Waec Certificate Tribal Mark Model Adetutu Alabi Gets Featured On BBC (Video) IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu seen Praying in Israel for the 2nd Time “I did it because I don’t have a girlfriend” – 20-year-old man who had sex with two boys multiple times INEC tells Nigerians what to do after Buhari once again failed to produce his WAEC certificate Previous articleUnknown gunmen kill young man who just completed his madatory NYSC program (Photos) Next articleI’ve fulfilled my promises to Nigerians – President Buhari Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Yes, add me to your mailing list.