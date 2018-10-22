News Feed

“Simi got her beautiful voice from breast milk” – Singer and mother’s exchange on Twitter is hilarious

It’s no doubt that Nigerian singing sensation, Simi and her mother have quite an intimate relationship that they most times would pass as siblings.

They are known to have hilarious conversations on Twitter and Simi even once threatened to block her mum – the singer and her mum had another Twitter convo that’s got people laughing on the platform.

Apparently, Simi’s mother suggests that the singer got her beautiful voice from breastfeeding which she says happened for six months.

See screenshots below,

You may also like

Check out Ebuka’s lovely outfit to the premiere of Kemi Adetiba’s new movie

Man who rode bicycle from Owerri to Abuja for Atiku, collapses

Northern Youth Threatens To Stop Supporting Atiku If He Refuses To Abandon Relationship With Fani-Kayode

Oshiomole Accuses Influential APC Members Of Plot To Unseat Him, Cries For Help

2019 Elections May Not Hold — Gov Wike Clarifies

“This is Sodom and Gomorrah!” – People react angrily to photos of members of musical group dancing raunchily as children watched

How Man Saved The Life Of His Neighbour’s Child In Port-Harcourt (Photos)

VERY SAD: Photos Of The 55 People Killed In The Kasuwa Magani Riot In Kaduna

IK Ogbonna’s Wife, Flaunts Ringless Finger,Seemingly Confirms Break-up

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *