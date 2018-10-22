“Simi got her beautiful voice from breast milk” – Singer and mother’s exchange on Twitter is hilarious

It’s no doubt that Nigerian singing sensation, Simi and her mother have quite an intimate relationship that they most times would pass as siblings.

They are known to have hilarious conversations on Twitter and Simi even once threatened to block her mum – the singer and her mum had another Twitter convo that’s got people laughing on the platform.

Apparently, Simi’s mother suggests that the singer got her beautiful voice from breastfeeding which she says happened for six months.

See screenshots below,