These frequent killings of Nigerians is not normal – Oby Ezekwesili

Presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Oby Ezekwesili has reacted to recent deaths of over 50 Nigerians in a communal clash in Kaduna.

According to the former Vice president of the World Bank, these killings are not normal and that the government of the day must rise to the occasion when it comes to securing the lives of its citizen.

The former minister of Education, who has championed many protest to demand that government becomes more responsible to its citizens, said this on Sunday via social media.

In her words:

Our hearts remain broken.

These frequent killings of our fellow human beings are simply not normal. #ThisCannotContinue

Our hearts bleed for families of the victims.

President Muhammadu Buhari must rise up to his duty as Commander-in-Chief and #EndTheseKillings. Such barbaric acts must be STOPPED. #ThisMustEndNow.