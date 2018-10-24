Trending, Uncategorized

Trending throwback photos of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

These are trending throwback photos of Chris Oyakhilome which were taken about three decades ago when he was just starting his ministry.

Chris Oyakhilome, also known as ‘Pastor Chris’, born December 7, 1963 is the founding president of Believers’ Loveworld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy.

He is one of the biggest pastors in Nigeria and in Africa despite starting small.

According to a Forbes rating in 2011, he was worth $30-50 million.

Oyakhilome’s ministry holds meetings in the United Kingdom and the United States, and has “healing school” sessions in South Africa and Canada.

Oyakhilome also hosts Higher Life conferences in Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, UK, US and Canada, and organized the Night of Bliss South Africa event at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Oyakhilome also operates an International School of Ministry, which held one of its Ministers’ Network Conferences in 2016 with 5000 ministers in attendance from 145 countries, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See more images below:

