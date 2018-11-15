2019: Nigerians Are Frustrated, Getting To Their Breaking Point – Rapper, Falz

While speaking in an interview with Africa’s Finest, a magazine by Guaranty Trust Bank, Nigerian rapper and actor, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz the Bahd Guy, said that Nigerians are frustrated with the problems faced by the country and are getting to their breaking point.

He said; “Everyone has a breaking point and I think Nigerians are getting to that point – we’re quite frustrated with the millions of problems we’ve been facing.

“So, now we want to see something different, we want to see a change which means that the perfect time to talk about it is now.”

While describing an apathy towards political issues among the youth, Falz who a University of Reading trained lawyer, said Nigerians can’t afford that mindset if they want the country’s development.

“There is a serious need to eradicate apathy, especially with the youth. When you talk about politics, a lot of young folks could care less but I feel that if we all want to see that Nigeria that we dream of, the one with a bright future, then we can’t afford to have that sort of mindset.

“People usually steer clear of these topics because they’re quite sensitive issues and they want to be careful. However, I feel it is important to talk about them because if we don’t, we’re just going to keep sweeping the dirt under the carpet.

“We need to talk about these things in order to let the culprits know that they’re actions are unacceptable and that there are consequences.”

