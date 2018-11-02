Manchester City, Midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne, Injured Again

Manchester City midfielder,Kevin De Bruyne is injured again. The Belgian was hauled off in the second half after being on the receiving end of a Fosu Mensah’s tussle during their clash against Fulham in the ongoing Caraboa cup.

He seems to have injured his left knee as he was seen holding the knee before heading to the tunnel. Recall that the midfielder spent 2 months on the sideline after rupturing his right knee and only returned to action lately.

The highly talented midfielder is now a doubt for Manchester derby which comes up next week. His head coach, Pep Guardoila, couldn’t hide his frustration as he went on to lament that the midfielder’s absence would be highly felt when they take on their local rival, Manchester United, next week.

What he said again: