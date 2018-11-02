Football

Manchester City, Midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne, Injured Again

Manchester City midfielder,Kevin De Bruyne is injured again. The Belgian was hauled off in the second half after being on the receiving end of a Fosu Mensah’s tussle during their clash against Fulham in the ongoing Caraboa cup.

He seems to have injured his left knee as he was seen holding the knee before heading to the tunnel. Recall that the midfielder spent 2 months on the sideline after rupturing his right knee and only returned to action lately.

The highly talented midfielder is now a doubt for Manchester derby which comes up next week. His head coach, Pep Guardoila, couldn’t hide his frustration as he went on to lament that the midfielder’s absence would be highly felt when they take on their local rival, Manchester United, next week.

What he said again:

“I think today Kevin is back, it’s the Kevin we know, he was a lot of time injured, he was involved in the offensive and defensive side.”

You may also like

Real Madrid’s Problem Is Not Just About Cristiano Ronaldo’s Departure

Youngster ,Brahim Díaz, With A Brace To End Pep Guardiola’s Goalless Run In A League Cup Fourth Round

Chelsea Defender, Cezar Azpilicueta, Can’t Get Over Meeting Frank Lampard

Here Is What Chelsea Midfielder, Mateo Kovacic, Has To Say About Their Unbeaten Run

BETTING TIPS: LIST OF TEAMS THAT WOULD PLAY HIGH NUMBERS OF CORNER KICKS THIS WEEKEND

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 1ST NOVEMBER

Chelsea 3 Derby 2: ‘Cahill Is Absolutely Finished’ – Fans Lash At Chelsea Defender, Gary Cahil, For Letting Derby County Back Into The Game

Vinicius Junior Breaks Real Madrid 5 Years Old Record

What Chelsea Legend, Frank Lampard, Said After His Hard Fought Display Against Former Club, Chelsea, Is A Must Read

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *