Actor Charles Inojie & his wife Obehi celebrate 6th wedding anniversary together

Nollywood actor Charles Inojie (popularly known for the ‘Na dem dey rush u slang’) and wife, Obehi are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary today.

The couple took to their social media pages to celebrate their special day. Charles inojie wrote on his Instagram page;

Hurray! It’s our 6th year anniversary!! Wow!!!
I thank God Almighty for His Grace that has kept us through this journey so far… It’s indeed a miracle that the travails that could have broken us asunder, left us stronger.

May God bless the day I met u @obehiinojie
His wife Obehi Inojie also wrote;

😍👑🤗@charlesinojie The family that prays together stays together, happy wedding anniversary to us, 6 years today since he rushed me 😃😃 #nademdeyrushus




