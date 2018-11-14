Argentina Legend, Diego Maradona, Reveals Why He Thinks Mourinho Is Better Than Guardiola

Argentina Legend, Diego Armando Maradona Franco, revealed today during an Interview that he believes Manchester United’s coach, Jose Mourinho, is a better coach than his Manchester City counterpart, Josep Pep Guardiola.
The 1986 World cup winning legend added that Mourinho is “the best without doubt”, claiming that Guardiola is only more successful than Mourinho in recent times as a result of the finacial backing he is receiving from his club.
The Spaniard, also got the better of his Portuguese counterpart during their derby match over the weekend by three goals to one and sits at the top of the domestic league table.
What he said below:
“For me yes, Mou is the best. I would give Pep the merit of taking advantage of the launch that Johan Cruyff gave him.
“I have said on more than one occasion that tiki-taka was not invented by Guardiola. It was ‘flaco’ Cruyff. At the moment Pep is able to choose any player in the world that he wants. That way tiki-taka is easier.”