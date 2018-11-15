News Feed

ASUU Speaks On Calling Off Strike
 

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has said it was not in a position to determine whether an end to its ongoing strike is in sight.

ASUU Chairman, University of Abuja chapter, Dr. Ben Ugheoke, said this on Wednesday in an interview with DAILY POST in Abuja.

Recall that the lecturers, penultimate week embarked on industrial action over the failures of the Federal Government to implement its part of the agreement it signed with the union towards ensuring proper funding of the universities, the payment of full salaries by state-owned universities, and the payment of earned academic allowances, among others.

Speaking, Dr. Ugheoke explained that the onus lay with the Federal Government to call ASUU to the negotiation table with a view to bringing an end to the strike.

“I can’t tell if an end to the strike is in sight. If the Federal Government calls us for negotiations, we are not against that. But, we are in the government’s position,” he said.

On whether his chapter of the union had plans of pulling out of the ongoing industrial action, he said: “The strike is national. Whatever ASUU’s NEC (National Executive Council) directs, that’s what UNIABUJA chapter follows.”

Meanwhile, ASUU National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, has said the union was ready to commence negotiations with the government over the ongoing strike.

Ogunyemi said a meeting with the Federal Government delegation has been scheduled for Thursday, one o’clock at the instance of the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu.

