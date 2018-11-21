Football

AWCON 2018: Super Falcons Back To Winning Ways After Beating Zambia

The Super Falcons of Nigeria beat  Zambia by putting four unreplied goals past them during their clash at Cape Coast stadium, South Africa, to get back to winning ways.  The defending champions, Nigeria, had lost their opening game to the host country, South Africa, by a lone goal to nil prior to this match.

Nigeria who are the competition’s highest winner (8 Times) took the lead in the 42nd minute after Ordega’s incisive through ball was received by Desire Oparanozie and the skillful forward didn’t make mistake from close range to put the ball beyond the on rushing goalkeeper’s reach.

They made it two in the second half after Oparanozie’s effort was parried into Ordega’s path and the diminutive put the rebound into the empty net. Rasheedat Ajibade who came on for the impressive Oparanozie added the third from Sonia Okobi’s assist.

The fourth goal was scored by substitute Amarachi Okoronkwo  from a pin point corner kick.

