News Feed

Banky W to auction his Range Rover months after getting mocked by some girls

Nigerian singer and actor, Banky W has decided to auction his Range Rover and give the proceeds to charity. Recall that the singer was few months ago mocked by some ladies for driving the Range Rover which is an old model. According to them, his status is far above the ride.

That might be why Banky W has decided to let go of the ride and give the proceeds from its auctioning to the school for the blind.

He shared on Instagram:

”This Range Rover has been so good to my Madam and I, but this Saturday Nov 24th we are auctioning it to raise money for The School for the Blind, and for @pinkoaktrust… If you’re looking for a used Car, buy this piece of Nigerian Pop Culture history instead. It has been in more videos and movies than any other option out there lol. It was also the subject of a stalker video some months ago. Point being, it’s famous, and these charities need our help. So come through on Saturday and bid on this and many more cars… Hit up @cars45ng @carsbazr with any questions #Carsbazrliveauctuon#Cars45BankyWCharityChallenge #BuyBankysRange.”

Tags

You may also like

My new car was bought by God who is my sugar daddy – Liz Anjorin

FG reacts to sudden death of Tosyn Bucknor

My Relationship With My Married Church Pastor – Lady Opens Up

Man Sent To Prison For Stealing Loaves Of Bread

Man brutally beats wife, drags her to male friend’s hotel over cheating allegation (Photos)

Nigerian man hiding his HIV status, infects his girlfriend

Groom Shot On His Wedding Day…What Happens Next Will Surprise You

Meet The New Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2018 (Photos)

Why We Shouldn’t Hand Over Nigeria To Thieves, Hooligans – Obasanjo Warns Ahead Of 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *