BETTING TIPS: LIST OF TEAMS THAT WOULD PLAY HIGH NUMBERS OF CORNER KICKS THIS WEEKEND

With straight winnings often resulting in disappointment a lot of the times. Another good option that can be tapped into by punters is the corner kick markets. This area also offer the same, if not more odds than the conventional straight winning odds

Corner kicks market, offers more reward in some instances than straight winnings. For instance, in the Westham vs Manchester city match: Mancity is priced at a mere 1.26 odds whereas Westham is at almost 12 odds.

This match is sure a corner playing one because Westham would sure want to park the bus and Manchester city would keep attacking which would generate corners. The 10 mins corner for this match is 1.66, which is way higher than the 1.06 odds for straight win.

To this end, we have some teams below that are likely to generate corners.

Brighton – Leicester City

Watford – Liverpool

Leganes – Alaves

Valencia – Rayo Vallecano

Bologna – Fiorentina