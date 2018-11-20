Football

Betting Tips: Poland vs Portugal

Poland travel to Lisbon, Portugal, on Thursday to take on European champions, Portugal, looking to get their first win in as much as five matches across all competitions.

While the result from this match would not have any effect on the group table, both teams would want to give a good account of themselves as they close the group.

This match might end up becoming a friendly match of sort and we as a result of this back the encounter to produce the following outcomes.

1. Portugal should win outrightly which is prices at a whopping 1.60 odds.

2. Also, we back the encounter to produce plenty of goals with over 2.5 goals priced at 1.88 odds.

3. And we equally back Portugal to score both halves which is priced at an improved 2.98 odds.

