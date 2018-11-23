‘Buhari is not intellectually fit to govern this country”

Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has said President Muhammadu Buhari is not intellectually and physically fit to govern Nigeria. He said this while at the OSASU Symposium in Abuja on Thursday.

Dino was asked about the budget delay, he responded by saying “The truth will remain the truth. At what point did you bring the budget? If you will recall that the president of the senate and the speaker of the House of Representatives, had to write Mr. President, accusing leaders of MDAs for refusing to come and defend their budget. The president had to order his ministries to go to National Assembly and defend their budgets they came”

Earlier, Transportation Minsiter, Rotimi Amaechi said Buhari only signs laws in the interest of Nigerians and any law he rejects is also the interest of the country. In response, Dino said “ I know Rotimi Amaechi very well, and he is my brother, he is my friend. Normally, he is more eloquent than this, normally, he would speak with precision than this. But you know when you are not saying the truth, it will never flow. The issue of the budget raised by Honourable Rotimi Amaechi, I am happy that he was a legislator, and he was presiding officer of the state House of Assembly.”