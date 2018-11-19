Catholic Priest Exposed After Conniving With Others To Steal 2 Children In Rivers State

Three suspects including a Catholic Reverend Father have been arrested and detained at Rumuolumeni Police Divisional Headquarters in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, for alleged child theft, Sun News reports.

The Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Collins Menegbo, was alleged to have conspired with Helen Bassey and another suspect simply identified as Gift, to steal two children within Ngbakatali in Rumuolumeni community, in the Local Government Area.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident occurred Saturday afternoon, and the prime suspect (the cleric), was nabbed by curious passers-by and natives.

According to sources, the people, who apprehended the Reverend Father, took him to the palace of the paramount ruler as custom demands, and they were ordered to take him to Police station for proper investigation.

Father of the two children, Stanley Obisike, from Ibaa community in Emohua Local Government Area of the state, in an interview with journalists, said the clergyman had visited his shop, when his wife was with the children.

Obisike said Rev. Fr. Menegbo pretended to have come to buy something, and later left with the children, who are between the years of one and three, to the other suspects’ apartment in the neighborhood, to discuss with them.

He alleged that the prime suspect, thereafter, carried the two children inside his tinted glass black Peugeot car ready to drive out before the mother of the children raised alarm.

Father of the children, however, has complained about alleged plots by some police officers handling the matter to cover up the crime and grant the prime suspect bail, without proper investigation.

He called on the state Commissioner of Police, CP Zaki Ahmed, to intervene for justice to prevail.

In a swift intervention, when CP Ahmed was contacted by journalists, the police boss disclosed that he had already ordered that the bail process should be cancelled and the suspects transferred to the Anti-Kidnap Unit (AKU), for further investigation.

