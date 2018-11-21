Uncategorized

Controversial actress, Moesha Boduong ‘abandons’ her bra in new sultry photos

It is beginning to appear that Moesha Boduong has a phobia for putting on her bra and she has remained undaunted amid strong criticisms.

Curvaceous Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong posed in body-hugging photos with her n*pples appearing to be in a struggle from captivity.

This has generated the expected attention on her Instagram page and she seems to be loving the diverse comments.

Boduong who once defended sleeping with a man for money is very notorious for teasing social media users with alluring pictures that flaunt her curves.

See more images below:

