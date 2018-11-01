News Feed

Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Halloween With Ghostly Mask (Photo)

As people all around the world are celebrating Halloween today and the streets will be abuzz with costumes and fancy dress for anyone who goes out this evening, professional footballers have created time to celebrate this day, spooky as Cristiano Ronaldo has demonstrated on Instagram.

He posted a picture with his fiancée Georgina Rodriguez and their children, all of whom are masked and posing for the camera. Rodriguez donned latex headwear resembling Dracula as portrayed by Gary Oldman in the 1992, while his eldest son Cristiano jr wore a scary mask with a black wig and pointed teeth.

Ronaldo’s infant twine, Mateo and Eva, were also masked, while the youngest, Alana – who Rodriguez gave birth to in November last year – was not put in a face covering, but was dressed up nonetheless in a long blonde wig. You can view the image below

