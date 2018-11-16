Diddy’s ex and mother of his kids, Kim Porter found dead

Kim Porter, a model and actress that once dated Diddy, died on Thursday. She was 47.

Multiple outlets report that Porter was found dead after police responded to a 911 call at her home in Toluca Lake, California, around noon local time.

According to TMZ, a source close to Porter revealed that she had been suffering from pneumonia for several weeks, though the cause of her death has yet to be revealed.

Porter and Diddy first started dating in 1994, and were together on and off for 13 years, before eventually calling it off for good in 2007.

The two share three children together — twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila, 11, and son Christian, 20. Porter also has a 27-year-old son, Quincy, from her former marriage.