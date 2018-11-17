News Feed

FG Declares Tuesday As Public Holiday To Celebrate Eid-El Maulud

Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.)

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, November 20, 2018 as a public holiday to mark the Eid-El Maulud celebration, Punch reports.

The Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd), who made the declaration on behalf of the government, called on Muslim faithful “to align themselves with the prophet’s teachings which border on piety, charity, tolerance and peaceful co-existence, among others.”

According to a statement issued in Abuja on Friday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Muhammad Umar,  the minister called  on all Nigerians to uphold these virtues with a view to overcoming the current challenges facing the country.

Dambazau assured that the Federal Government remained committed to the unity of the country, pledging to put adequate structures on the ground towards ensuring that the forthcoming general elections were credible, free and fair.

He wished all Nigerians a joyous and peaceful Eid-El Maulud celebration.

