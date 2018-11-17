Former Chelsea Striker, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Reveals What The Blues Must Do To Close The Gap On ManCity

Former Chelsea Striker, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who signed for Chelsea in May 2000 for a then club record of £15 million revealed earlier today that the Blues would need to sign at least three more strikers in order to be able to compete with defending champions, Manchester city, in the domestic league.

The pacy forward who scored 23 league goals in his first season at Chelsea, which earned him a second Premier League Golden Boot concluded that Chelsea need to act fast on this as Manchester City are gradually running away with the league.

While Chelsea still remain the only club across Europe’s five major league that is yet to taste defeat across all competitions, they currently trail Manchester City by 4 points.

What he said in full: