Former Chelsea Striker, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Reveals What The Blues Must Do To Close The Gap On ManCity

Former Chelsea Striker, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who signed for Chelsea in May 2000 for a then club record of £15 million revealed earlier today that the Blues would need to sign at least three more strikers in order to be able to compete with defending champions, Manchester city, in the domestic league.
The pacy forward who scored 23 league goals in his first season at Chelsea, which earned him a second Premier League Golden Boot concluded that Chelsea need to act fast on this as Manchester City are gradually running away with the league.
While Chelsea still remain the only club across Europe’s five major league that is yet to taste defeat across all competitions, they currently trail Manchester City by 4 points.
What he said in full:
“I think every club that is going to challenge for the Premier League needs three strikers
“For me they [Chelsea] still have a gap to close on Man City, but they are improving and if they can keep on improving they can hopefully catch them.
“Sarri has changed the way they play totally. They now play more in the defensive third of the opposition. They have the ball 60 or 70 per cent of the time – that was totally different last year.
“You see smiles on the players’ faces again and they’re playing attractive, attacking football.”