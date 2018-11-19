Football

Here Is How Super Eagles Defender, Leon Balogun, Reacted To Their Victory Over South Africa

Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the 2019 African cup of Nations tournament scheduled for Cameroon after holding the Bafana Bafana boys of South Africa to a 1-1 draw to go top of the group.

The host were lucky to get a draw from the encounter as the Nigerian national team had three goals disallowed due to questionable offside calls.

However, this didn’t deter them from making it to the mundial event as they went on to keep things tight at the back to prevent the host from getting the winning goal and this seems to go down well with Leon Balogun, a Super Eagles defender.

The pacy defender then took to his twitter handle at the end of the match to react to the impressive feat.

What he said:

 

